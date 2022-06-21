Council takes action on plant project

PLATTSMOUTH – Preparations continue for a new wastewater treatment plant for Plattsmouth.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the solicitation of bids for the grading of the property necessary before construction on the plant begins.

“It’s doing the earth work to get the site prepared for the multiple buildings,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

The city is building a new plant to replace the current flood-ravaged facility along the Missouri River.

The new plant is to be built on the south end of the Fourmile Industrial Park in the western part of town.

The grading project will consist of earthwork excavation and filling, placing surcharge (excess load), storm sewer piping, temporary seeding, and erosion and sediment control measures, according to Perry. It will be funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the new plant.

Approximately 85,000 cubic yards of dirt will be needed for this project, Perry said. He estimated the cost to be $1.4 million.

“It’s a sizeable contract,” Perry told the council.

The opening of the bids was set for July 14 so that work can begin and end by late November.

On a related note, Perry said the design of the new plant is about 60 percent complete.

In other action, the council agreed to spend $14,000 on repairs to a ladder truck in the city’s fire department fleet.

New cables are needed throughout the ladder’s 12 cables, plus new seals in the extension cylinders.

“It’s the first-out truck on a structure fire,” said Emily Bausch, city administrator.

