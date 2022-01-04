Council takes action on two water projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Progress is moving forward on a new water supply system for Plattsmouth.

The system would involve construction of a water main to the north and under the Platte River to hook up with water supplied by Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District.

“This is a huge project for the city, a very large construction contract,” said Emily Bausch, city administrator.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $741,000 fee for engineers to complete a 30 percent preliminary design work that would include topographic surveys, design engineering, soil testing and meetings/communications with M.U.D. officials.

“This is the first phase of design work,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

These services are estimated to take four months to complete with the anticipation of having the final design phase completed within eight months, Perry said.

The total estimated cost for this new water supply system is $27,060,000 with the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying 90 percent of that. The state would pay 5 percent of the remainder and Plattsmouth the other 5 percent, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“We’re in talks with M.U.D.,” Lambert said. “There’s no agreement yet, but we’re working towards it.”

On a vote concerning the relocated wastewater treatment plant, the council unanimously approved the final design and bidding services for the plant, which will be located west of U.S. Highway 75. The fee for these services is $2,589,800 and should take eight months to complete.

“It’s taking time, but we want it done correctly, to be thorough,” Lambert said of this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.