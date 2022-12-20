County animal sanctuary gets board approval

PLATTSMOUTH – Perhaps overlooked in this area from the devastating 2019 flood was the life-or-death impact it had on animals.

That’s when officials of Scatter Joy Acres came to the rescue.

“We rescued 548 animals in Cass County from the 2019 flood,” Joy Bartling, owner/executive director, said on Tuesday.

Scatter Joy Acres, an animal sanctuary, recently opened at 4107 Waverly Road, just west of Murray.

It’s a petting zoo, pet adoption, and assisted animal therapy facility all in one.

“We have normal animals and we have some exotic animals,” Bartling said to the county’s Board of Commissioners. “We save animals to save people.”

Besides visiting and petting the animals, the public can hold events there like birthday parties, Bartling said.

“Everyone in Cass County seems to be accepting on who we are,” she told the board.

That now includes the five board members as they unanimously approved a conditional use permit for that facility following a similar approval by the county’s planning commission a month earlier.

In other action, the board gave the green light for the county’s Roads Department to armor coat some 21 miles of county asphalt roads.

The project involves applying a liquid sealant of oil and sand to seal surfaces and fill cracks preventing water from seeping in.

“It’s maintenance that needs to be done,” said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent.

The board approved a bid of $577,797 by the Iowa-based firm of Sta-Bilt for the work. It was the lowest of three bids.

Six sites will have work done. They are:

Site 1 – 54th Street from Nebraska Highway 1 to Nehawka.

Site 2 – 54th Street from Nebraska Highway 1 to Church Road.

Site 3 – Church Road from 54th Street to 42nd Street.

Site 4 – 42nd Street from Church to Nebraska Highway 66.

Site 5 – 310th Street from Nebraska Highway 1 to Nebraska Highway 66.

Site 6 – 144th Street from Nebraska Highway 1 to Weeping Water city limits.

Work should start in the spring and take seven to 10 days to complete, Thorne said.