County approves budget following vocal Friday meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a county operating budget for next year that calls for a 3 percent jump in operating expenses, a 5 percent jump in property tax requests, but also a 4 percent drop in the mill levy.

The budget takes effect on Oct. 1, the start of fiscal year 2023.

The operating budget totals $53,015,462, compared to $51,474,097 for this year’s budget. The property tax request for next year is $13,942,306, compared to $13,279,422 this year, while the countywide property valuation jumped 9 percent this year from $4,035,059 to $4,411,608.

However, the approved mill levy for next year is 0.316037 per $100 of valuation, down from this year’s levy of 0.329101 per $100 of valuation.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Dan Henry praised the county’s ability of reducing the mill levy in recent years, despite rising valuations.

“Our valuation countywide has gone up 20 percent in the last four years, but our mill levy went down 15 percent during that time,” he said. “That’s good money management.”

The bulk of next year’s budget will go into the county’s general fund and its roads department. The budget calls for $25,665,637 for the general fund and $13,452,024 for roads.

“I think what we proposed is fair and equitable,” Henry said of the budget.

Many who attended a special public hearing last Friday would disagree.

More than 100 county residents packed the lower level of the county courthouse on Friday evening to hear representatives of various school districts and the county explain their increased budgets for next year.

After Henry explained the county’s budget, many were not convinced, fearing higher taxes.

“It’s irresponsible asking for more money,” said Tony Arnold.

Another upset citizen said, “There should be a cap on how much you can increase taxes.”

Michael Apple, superintendent of the Conestoga Public School District, said the current total assessed value of property in that district differs from last year’s assessed value by 11 percent.

The tax rate, which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be .971418 per $100 of assessed value.

Apple said Conestoga proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $1.048233 per $100 of assessed value.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget for Conestoga will exceed last year’s by 20 percent, Apple said.

Conestoga’s operating budget for 2023 totals $18,649,899.

A citizen in the audience responded by suggesting, “If there’s an audit that would be a good thing. There’s fat there. I’m working just to pay taxes.”

Ryan Knippelmeyer, superintendent of the Elmwood-Murdock School District, said the total assessed value of property in that district differs from last year’s total assessed value by 7.41 percent.

The tax rate, which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be 0.994729 per $100 of assessed value.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget will increase from last year’s budget by 5.97 percent.

Elmwood-Murdock’s operating budget for 2023 totals $11,028,652.

In response, a citizen said of those numbers, “I’m very concerned with the amount of spending.”

Andy Farber, Louisville Public Schools superintendent, said the total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 9.1 percent. The tax rate, which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $1.060032 per $100 of assessed value.

Farber said Louisville Public Schools proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause the tax rate to be $1.143992 per $100 of assessed value.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of that school district will exceed last year’s budget by 6.09 percent, he said.

Louisville’s operating budget for 2023 totals $14,361,447.

Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools, said that school district’s 2023 property tax request is $12,075,127. The total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 12.43 percent. The tax rate, which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $1.075657 per $100 of assessed value.

That school district proposed to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $1.200205 per $100 of assessed value, Hasty said.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of Plattsmouth schools will increase from last year’s budget by 5.48 percent.

Plattsmouth’s operating budget for 2023 totals $26,727,330, Hasty said.

In response, a woman said, “This is ridiculous. I’m thinking about moving.”

Jim Forrest expressed concern about the quality of education in the Plattsmouth schools.

“We’re striving for mediocrity at best,” he said. “The cost of a mediocre product is going up. It’s time to reduce the levy.”

Forrest also said the budget was not on the school’s website.

“It’s financial quickspeak,” he said of Friday’s presentation.

Since it was a public hearing, there was no back-and-forth interaction between the audience and the school and county officials.