County approves budget with big levy drop
County approves budget with big levy drop

  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a county operating budget for fiscal year 2021-22 that will see a big drop in the mill levy.

“The mill levy is going down 10 percent,” said Chairman Dan Henry. “That’s a big number.”

Fellow commissioner Jim Peterson added, “This may be the largest decrease in the mill levy in one budget year since I’ve been here.”

Following a public hearing in which nobody spoke, the board unanimously approved an operating budget of $51,474,097, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

However, the property tax request dropped 4 percent to $13,279,422.

The tax rate dropped 10 percent to 0.329101 from 0.364651.

Valuation increased 6 percent to $4,035,059,510 from $3,802,593,591.

Henry said there has been a 20 percent increase in new building construction.

Specifically, the two biggest disbursements are the general fund, which totals $27,862,746, and the roads department budget, which totals $11,603,825.

“I think we’re doing a good job in managing our money,” Henry said.

