PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners, following a public hearing on Tuesday, approved a fiscal year 2020 county operating budget that will lower the tax rate for property owners by 1 percent.
“This is the first time I can remember reducing the tax levy in quite a while,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
The total budget is $40,074,477 with the general operating fund and the roads department taking up the majority of that.
The amount to the general fund is $23,041,674, while $9,332,469 is slated for roads. The roads department had a budget of $7,660,026.44 last year.
The emergency 9-1-1 fund will receive $207,716 this year, compared to $56,979.35 last year. FEMA will receive $395,523. The county paid $73,721/09 last year.
The visitor improvement fund will receive $277,842.60 this year, compared to $47,767.38 last year.
The budget is for the 2020 fiscal year that started this past July and runs through next June 30.
According to the budget, the county’s valuation increased to $3,657,073,738 from $3,580,123,104 last year, a 2-percent increase. The proposed tax rate is 0.367848 per hundred dollars of valuation, compared to 0.372490 this year, a 1-percent decrease.
“I know 1 percent doesn’t sound like much, but it does help on taxes,” McCartney said.
The budget calls for property taxes in the total amount of $13,452,457, a 1-percent increase.
“Everybody (county departments) was happy what we put in there,” McCartney said.