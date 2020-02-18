County approves improvements down the road

PLATTSMOUTH - Down the road, expect to see improvements on Cass County roads.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved an annual plan for work on bridges and roads to be done over the next year or two, plus those targeted more long range.

“I’m going to be busy,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads superintendent.

Three projects that the board considered priorities were moved up to the one-year plan.

One of them is to rebuild the road on A Street between 202nd and 214th streets. The second is relocating Scenic Drive and building a new bridge at a new location, and the third one involves rebuilding Mynard Road from U.S. Highway 75 to Mynard.

Other projects in the one-year plan include rebuilding a railroad crossing on Havelock Avenue east of 12th Avenue, rebuilding the intersection of Leroy Drive and 84th Street, and replacing a bridge with a concrete box culvert on 310th Street north of Fletcher.

The relocation of a portion of East Mill Road is also part of the one-year plan, as well as a replacement of a bridge with a concrete box culvert on 12th Avenue north of Klein Road.