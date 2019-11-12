PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County officially became a “Livestock Friendly County” on Tuesday morning when county commissioners approved a statewide designation.
Members of the Cass County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a motion to join the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) program. Cass County will be the 50th county in Nebraska to be named a “Livestock Friendly County.” Nearby counties that are in the program include Otoe, Johnson and Saunders.
The NDA uses the Nebraska Livestock Friendly County (LFC) program to assist counties and agricultural producers in promoting the livestock industry. The Nebraska Legislature created the voluntary program in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and livestock developments.
County commissioners had reviewed the issue of joining the LFC program at several recent meetings. The group heard from NDA Agriculture Promotion Coordinator Jacy Spencer in October. She said Cass County would not lose local control on approving or disapproving any proposed livestock operation.
Cass County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen told commissioners Tuesday morning he was still wary about the program. He was worried the state could potentially overrule a local decision.
“I like our current regulations, and I think the agriculture constituents of the county know we’re ag-friendly,” Jensen said. “I still have concerns that any decision this body makes should stand and not be impacted by the state in any way.”
You have free articles remaining.
Board Chairman Dan Henry said Spencer had assured the group that scenario would not happen.
“She said that our decisions at the county level were not subject to any appeal by the state,” Henry said. “When (a decision) leaves here it is done.”
Steve Martin, executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, told board members he felt it would be beneficial to take part in the LFC. He said one of the program’s main goals was to help counties prepare for future livestock operation requests.
“There is no issue with approval or denial of conditional use permits,” Martin said. “The counties remain in control of that. There is no mechanism to override county control.”
Martin directed the LFC before taking over the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska. He said he had seen counties take different approaches to their level of involvement with LFC initiatives.
“There are some counties that have done a great job of using this designation to promote themselves,” Martin said. “There are other counties that have chosen not to use it as much. It is completely up to each county.”