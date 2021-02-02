County board approves "aggressive" road plan

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass Council Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a one- and six-year road plan that’s particularly “aggressive” for this year.

“It’s a very aggressive one-year plan thanks to the inheritance tax,” said Lenny Thorne, the county road superintendent.

The use of inheritance tax money for road projects has been approved by the commissioners to go along with money from property taxes, Thorne said. Therefore, this allows more projects to be done during a year’s schedule.

Among the projects for 2021 include concrete box culverts replacing bridges on 156th Street north of Church Road, on Mill Road east of 108th Street, and on 12th Avenue north of Klein Road.

Another project is a bridge replacement with a concrete box culvert on 27th Avenue south of Murray Road. A bridge on 66th Street south of Weeping Water Road will be replaced with triple concrete metal pipes, while a bridge on 310th Street north of Fletcher will be replaced with a new bridge.

A half-mile portion of Havelock Avenue east of Highway 63 will be rebuilt, according to the plan.

On Tuesday, the board approved work on three projects by Oldcastle Material Midwest Co. for $2,455,207.