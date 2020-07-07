You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County board approves box culvert work
View Comments

County board approves box culvert work

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There are three places around Cass County where aging bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts.

“They’re at lower cost,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s highway superintendent.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a bid of $1,542,547 from the Sutton-based firm of Van Kirk Brothers Contracting to perform the work.

Their bid, the lowest of four, was only about 10 percent higher than an engineer’s estimate.

That company has done Cass County projects before, Thorne said.

The culverts will be built at the following locations: 358th Street north of Church Road, 156th Street north of Church Road, and 12th Avenue north of Klein Road.

Work is expected to start next year, Thorne said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News