County board approves box culvert work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There are three places around Cass County where aging bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts.

“They’re at lower cost,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s highway superintendent.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a bid of $1,542,547 from the Sutton-based firm of Van Kirk Brothers Contracting to perform the work.

Their bid, the lowest of four, was only about 10 percent higher than an engineer’s estimate.

That company has done Cass County projects before, Thorne said.

The culverts will be built at the following locations: 358th Street north of Church Road, 156th Street north of Church Road, and 12th Avenue north of Klein Road.

Work is expected to start next year, Thorne said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.