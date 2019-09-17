PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow construction of a chicken breeder operation on a farm near Elmwood.
All that remains is approval of a water usage permit from the state, which is likely.
The board made its decision before a larger-than-normal Tuesday morning crowd that provided both positive and negative voices on the matter.
The requested permit that went before the board involves the construction of a chicken breeder operation containing up to 65,000 chickens on rural, private land owned by the Tom and Kaylyn Jackman family. It would be located about two miles east of Elmwood on U.S. Highway 34.
The purpose of the operation would be to collect eggs laid by the hens and then send them to a Fremont-area hatchery run by Lincoln Premium Poultry.
The operation would be inside four enclosed barns situated on eight to 10 acres.
During the public hearing, the board was told that the Jackman property has been a family-run farm for nearly a century, and that a daughter, now in college, plans to return and live there some day.
“Those who know me know I would never do anything to harm my family or my community,” Kaylyn Jackman said.
The operation, with just one flock of chickens per year, would be in service 45 weeks of the year with minimal weekly truck traffic and water usage equaling that of a center irrigation pivot over a three-day period, the board was told.
The operation would increase property tax revenue for the local school district and would create jobs of four to eight employees, the Jackmans said.
Neighbors in opposition, however, mentioned numerous issues.
“There are health risks,” said Karey Koehn, adding that the area has limited ground water.
It was mentioned that the operation’s water usage would be the same if 22 additional homes were in the area.
Supporters of the Jackmans, however, had their turn.
“I know them, I trust them,” said John Oehlerking.
Jennifer Serkiz, director of the Cass County Economic Development Council, said the project will bring an additional $2.5 million in economic development to the county.
“We are a livestock/ag county. We need to make sure we continue to grow our county,” Serkiz said.
In the end, all five board members gave the project the green light, which made the Jackmans and Lincoln Premium Poultry officials happy.
“They are a fantastic family that has a background in poultry and another generation that has enthusiasm to come to the family farm,” said company spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman.
Commissioner Jim Peterson, who represents that area, said he had concerns about the project when the hearing began, but was impressed with the neighborliness with the other residents that the Jackmans expressed.
What’s more, Peterson was impressed with the Jackmans moving from Lincoln back to their former home by Elmwood to live by the facility.
He also liked the fact that a water usage permit must be approved by officials from the Nebraska Resources District.
“Change is difficult and this is a new venue, but I think it will be positive for Cass County,” he said.