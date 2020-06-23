County board approves lower speed limits, design work continues on new Weeping Water bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Slow down.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved reduced speed limits on various county roads because of increased traffic.

“We’re trying to make it safer,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s road superintendent.

The board approved the reduced speed limits at Thorne’s recommendations based on traffic studies.

The following is a listing of roads where speed limits will decrease:

*12th Avenue north of Murray Road to 25 mph from 55 mph.

*12th Avenue between Young Road and Rock Bluff Road to 35 mph from 55 mph.

“That should have been changed years ago,” Thorne told the board. “Everybody drives that at 35 mph.”

*Rock Bluff Road east of U.S. Highway 75 to Monroe Road to 35 mph from 45 mph. This is a main entry point to Beaver Lake.

“There is so much traffic,” Thorne said. “We need to slow that down.”

*Rock Creek Road south of Rock Bluff Road to 25 mph.

His crew is installing new posted speed limit signs at these locations this week, Thorne said.