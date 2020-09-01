County board approves new budget, buys more land

What’s more, the tax rate of .364651 per hundred dollars of valuation remains the same as last year.

“You shouldn’t see a drastic change in your taxes,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.

The budget was approved during a public hearing that did not attract anyone.

Henry believes the public understands the board is trying to provide the services the residents want at the lowest possible costs.

“We are doing everything we can to control costs,” he said.

“I think the budget turned out really well,” added McCartney.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the purchase of 20 acres of privately-owned land southwest of the county fairgrounds for future needs. The land is near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street.

The cost is $20,000 per acre. The land is owned by Galen Vogler, who is using that land for farming.

The plan calls for the possibility of more parking for the county fair, plus more space for the county’s emergency management department and a new building for the county’s agricultural society operations.