County board approves new budget, buys more land

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2020-21 county operating budget in which the tax rate will not increase.
The budget actually began this past July 1, the start of the 2021 fiscal year, and runs through next June 30.
“I can’t compliment our department heads enough,” said Chairman Dan Henry. “They presented very realistic budgets.”
“The cooperation from all departments was there,” added Commissioner Jim Peterson.
The approved budget totals $44,306,674, with the two biggest disbursements going to the general fund and the roads department. The budget calls for $24,353,364 for the general fund and $11,774,425 for roads.
Last year at this time, the board approved a 2020 fiscal year budget that totaled $40,074,477 with the general fund receiving $23,041,674 and roads receiving $9,332,469.
Another $233,751 in this new budget is targeted for the emergency 911 department. This compares to $207,716 it received last year.
The budget calls for a 3 percent increase in property taxes totaling $13,866,188, compared to $13,452,457 in last year’s budget.
However, according to the budget, the county’s valuation increased 4 percent to $3,802,593,326 from $3,657,073,730.
What’s more, the tax rate of .364651 per hundred dollars of valuation remains the same as last year.
“You shouldn’t see a drastic change in your taxes,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
The budget was approved during a public hearing that did not attract anyone.
Henry believes the public understands the board is trying to provide the services the residents want at the lowest possible costs.
“We are doing everything we can to control costs,” he said.
“I think the budget turned out really well,” added McCartney.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the purchase of 20 acres of privately-owned land southwest of the county fairgrounds for future needs. The land is near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street.
The cost is $20,000 per acre. The land is owned by Galen Vogler, who is using that land for farming.
The plan calls for the possibility of more parking for the county fair, plus more space for the county’s emergency management department and a new building for the county’s agricultural society operations.
“We’re committed to offering space for the ag society,” Henry said.
The county will take over ownership of the land after this year’s harvest is completed, Henry said.
The board also approved the installation of stop signs on A Street at its intersection of 310th Street near Elmwood in an effort to eliminate so-called open intersections for safety reasons.
“This is no-sight distance to the south (of that intersection),” roads superintendent Lenny Thorne told the board.
While he didn’t know the exact number of open intersections, Thorne said there are several, especially in the western part of the county.
“We’re trying to get rid of open intersections for liability reasons,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!