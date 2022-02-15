County board approves road work

PLATTSMOUTH – Approximately $4.2 million will be spent this year on improving Cass County roads.

Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent, presented his department’s one-year road plan on Tuesday before the county’s Board of Commissioners, who gave him the green light to start.

There are 15 projects set for this year, according to Thorne’s list.

“It’s pretty general,” he said.

Among this year’s projects is the replacement of shoulders along Bay Road from Buccaneer Bay to U.S. Highway 75.

A left-turn lane will be installed on Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue, Thorne said.

Other projects include bridge replacements on Scenic Drive, 27th Avenue south of Murray Road, 66th Street south of Weeping Water Road, and Mckelvie Road west of 334th Street.

Patch mill overlay projects will occur on Oak Hill Road east of Sixth Street, Cove Road west of 42nd Street, Young Road east of 12th Avenue, and on Waverly Road east of 310th Street.

Another project will occur on Havelock Avenue east of 12th Avenue involving the rebuilding of that road and a railroad crossing.

Two other projects are nearing completion, according to Thorne.

Those involve a bridge replacement on 156th Street north of Church Road and the installation of a concrete box culvert on 358th Street north of Church.

“Those are close to being done,” Thorne told the board.

He also announced projects on a six-year plan.

These include the replacements of bridges with culverts on Mill Road east of 108th Street and on 334th Street south of Mckelvie.

Another six-year project will involve the relocation and rebuilding of a portion of East Mill Road.

Estimated cost for the six-year plan is $3.5 million, Thorne said.

