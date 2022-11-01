County board District 2 candidates express views

Jennifer Sommer

Why are you running for the Cass County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat?

The reasons I am seeking re-election for this role are the same reasons I submitted my application back in January to fulfill the open seat for District 2. I care and have a strong passion and compassion for this county. Not only District 2, but all of Cass County. I also see opportunities for growth and innovation within the county and feel I am the best person to represent the citizens of Cass County to make good and sound decisions.

Cass County and District 2 deserve a commissioner that is trustworthy and a responsible steward of their tax dollars. In closing, I would like to remain in office as the county commissioner to continue with and see through some of the initiatives and community items I have been working on to better this community.

In the eight months since taking office, I have been able to implement key policies and initiatives for the good of the county and would like to continue that growth in this role. On Nov. 8, I hope you vote for the person most qualified for this role and not just the party.

What are two main issues facing the county that concern you and how would you go about addressing them?

Infrastructure is the first area of concern. We must ensure that our roads, bridges, and infrastructure are sound so we can continue to grow. IT Infrastructure is also a strong area of concern and awareness as a county. We must remain diligent, aware and protect our county and our citizens and their information from cyber threats that could disable county government operations.

Second, would be employee retention and employee infrastructure. As a county, we should be attracting top talent in our positions and retaining that top talent by offering competitive and comprehensive benefits.

Like everywhere else, the county is feeling the pressure of higher costs, especially when it comes to buying necessary items for the Roads Department. Are there ways to reduce costs without compromising quality services for the residents?

We need to work smarter, not harder when it comes to our roads and road maintenance. Two things come to mind, one, is there alternate maintenance and repair materials that are available and designed for Midwest weather conditions to lessen the burden on our roads, lengthen the life span of a road and prevent future damage and second, are their additional outside grants that can submitted for supplemental funding of road projects at the local, state, and federal levels.

It has been on the backburner for a while, but the issue of whether to build a solar farm near Murray will surely come up in the future. What is your position on this at the moment?

I have done an extensive amount of research and analysis on this topic and have spoken with many different individuals who have provided a great deal of information and background, and while I am for solar and sustainable energy coming to Cass County in the future, I do not feel the current proposal is the right location to introduce or pilot solar energy in Cass County.

Taylor Boyle

Why are you running for the Cass County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat?

I’ve been a resident of Cass County all my life. This is the place I have chosen to build my house, grow my business, and raise my family. I am vested in Cass County and I want to see it succeed and grow. Cass County is ready for new direction. You do not see many people in my generation running for local office. I am ready, willing and excited to serve the community.

What are two main issues facing the county that concern you and how would you go about addressing them?

Property tax relief is definitely at the top of the list. We need to take an in-depth look at spending and see where we can be better at fiscal responsibility, where can we trim costs and how can we provide better services with the funds available.

The second issue is growth. By encouraging growth and inviting more businesses into the county, you will increase your tax revenue and be able to provide more property tax relief to the constituents.

Like everywhere else, the county is feeling the pressure of higher costs, especially when it comes to buying necessary items for the Roads Department. Are there ways to reduce costs without compromising quality services for the residents?

Absolutely. This is one of my top goals. How can we provide better services with the funds available. Especially at times of high inflation, you have to examine spending. You must trim costs, use machinery, manpower and materials as efficiently as possible. This is not the current practice. This is exactly what we do everyday in business.

It’s been on the backburner for a while, but the issue of whether or not to build a solar farm near Murray will surely come up in the future. What is your position on this at the moment?

Ultimately, property owners should be able to do what is best for them as long as it doesn’t affect other property owners. It is important that property owners do their due diligence and have a clear understanding of all the facts before making final decisions. Wind and solar are not the primary sources of energy but could add to the growth and industry of Cass County if it’s a good fit for the property owners.