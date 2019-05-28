PLATTSMOUTH – Some dump trucks in the Cass County Roads Department are moving up in years and will need to be replaced in the near future.
They’re not inexpensive, either, according to Roads Superintendent Lenny Thorne.
“It’s going to be a concern,” he said this week. “Four of them are 10 years or older.”
It’s around 10 years that trucks start needing more repairs, he said.
“On trucks, age affects them more than the mileage with salt being the hardest thing on them,” Thorne said.
A fully equipped dump truck runs about $185,000, he said.
He’ll start looking at new trucks in the next year or two and will probably budget them one at a time per year, Thorne said.
“It’s best to have them spread out,” he said.
County commissioner Janet McCartney agreed that these trucks get wear and tear, particularly on gravel roads.
Purchases like these usually come from the county’s general fund, though another option is with the county’s inheritance fund, she said.