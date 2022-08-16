County board requesting stop lights at busy intersection

PLATTSMOUTH – Lights, please!

That’s the request from the Cass County Board of Commissioners for installing stop lights at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1.

“Without stop lights, there will be fatalities there,” said Commissioner Dale Sharp at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“There’s a lot of traffic there,” added Chairman Dan Henry.

Hwy. 75 is being widened by the Nebraska Department of Transportation from two to four lanes between Plattsmouth and Hwy. 1, an east-west road used by residents in the Beaver Lake area to the east and those who live in and around Murray and Weeping Water to the west.

Currently, there are just stop signs on Hwy. 1 at the intersection with Hwy. 75.

Officials of the DOT have not indicated whether lights will be installed there when the widening project is done.

Instead, a restricted crossing U-turn has been mentioned by the DOT, something that seemed to have a cool response by the board.

There was just discussion on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, but the drafting of a letter for stop lights at the intersection will be on the agenda at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 30.

It was also mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting that Beaver Lake residents are considering similar action to the DOT.

“It might be better to send multiple letters,” said Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

On a related manner concerning the widening project, the board heard concerns about increased traffic on 12th Avenue, a gravel road, being used as a detour route from the construction.

The board approved to lower the speed limit from 50 mph to 40 mph on 12th Avenue from Young Road to Horning Road.

What’s more, dust control measures will be made along three residences on that stretch.

The board also approved the appointment of County Clerk Gerri Draper to be the county election commissioner also.

“The operation will stay the same, it’s just a different election commissioner,” Henry said.