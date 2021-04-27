County board shows support for Second Amendment

PLATTSMOUTH – Let the record show – Cass County supports the Second Amendment.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a resolution brought forth by Sheriff William Brueggemann showing the county’s support of that amendment in the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing citizens the right to bear arms.

The vote was 4 to 0 with Jim Peterson absent, and the vote included the approval of an article in the Nebraska Constitution guaranteeing the same rights.

According to Brueggemann, dozens of other counties have done the same thing in recent weeks.

“It’s to show uniformity with other counties to protect the Second Amendment,” he said.

It’s also meant to show unified opposition to Washington lawmakers who might make changes limiting gun rights, according to Brueggemann.

A local resident, who attended the meeting, agreed with the board’s action.

“I grew up around guns and if you are a responsible person and enjoy firearms, and if there is a Second Amendment that allows us the right to bear arms, then we should keep that amendment,” said the resident, who requested anonymity.