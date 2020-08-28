County board to hold hearing on tax request for 2021 budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing this Tuesday to set the final tax request for the 2020-21 county operating budget.

The hearing begins at 8:15 a.m. in the commissioners room, Room 101, in the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth.

The purpose of the hearing is for the board to hear from taxpayers on whether they support, oppose or offer suggestions relating to the setting of the tax for fiscal year 2021.

The proposed budget totals $44,306,674, with the two biggest disbursements going to the general fund and the roads department. The budget calls for $24,353,364 for the general fund and $11,774,425 for roads.

The disbursements for the current year’s budget stands at $28,362,880, according to the county’s latest figures.

The disbursements for the 2018-19 budget totaled $27,326,794.

