County board welcomes three new members

PLATTSMOUTH – A new year and some new faces on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

Three of the board’s five seats have new representatives, including John Winkler, chosen last week by a selection committee to fill out the District 4 seat following the resignation of Dan Henry.

Winkler said he is honored and humbled to be selected to serve on the board.

“I have big shoes to fill attempting to replace Dan Henry, who did a fantastic job on the board,” Winkler said. “I would like to thank the selection committee, those who submitted letters of recommendation and testified in support of me for this position. I am anxious to jump right in with both feet to get started and I have already made an aggressive schedule to reach to my fellow commissioners, county department heads, and constituents in the county to introduce myself and to start listening and learning.”

Winkler, a resident of Cedar Creek, is general manager of the Papio/Missouri River Natural Resources District.

He was chosen among five candidates for that seat, based on having the highest score by a three-member committee consisting of County Clerk Gerri Draper, County Attorney Chris Perrone and County Treasurer Cindy Fenton.

“We did individual interviews prior to a public hearing,” Draper said. “Then at the public hearing, each candidate had the opportunity to speak and then anybody in the audience could speak in favor or not.”

Winkler believes he has some valuable experience and knowledge to share, but also a lot to learn, as well.

“As with anything worthwhile, it takes a team to get things accomplished.”

Controlling property taxes and managing county revenue and expenditures are top priorities facing the county, Winkler said.

“Cass County is in an enviable position as one of the fastest growing counties in the state,” he said. “I believe we need to be proactive in managing that growth, make the necessary infrastructure and development investments in our county and communities and be selective on what type of growth we want to occur in Cass County. If you properly expand the tax base you lessen the tax burden on everyone."

Another new member is Alexander DeGarmo representing District 2. He defeated incumbent Jim Peterson in last spring’s Republican primary, then ran unopposed in the November general election.

“I’m excited to get to work for Cass County,” he said.

He wants to focus on government efficiency, making sure that taxpayer dollars are spent as efficiently as possible, and creating budgets “that will work for all of Cass County.”

Smart economic development and improved roads and bridges are also important, DeGarmo said.

Taylor Boyle is the new representative for District 2. He defeated incumbent Jennifer Sommer in the November election.

“It’s exciting,” Boyle said of being a commissioner.

He would like to see county roads improved, as well as lower taxes.

“I would like to see more businesses, more jobs in the county,” he said. “I’m ready to get going.”