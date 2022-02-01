County bridge projects selected for state financial aid

LINCOLN – Cass County has been awarded state financial assistance on two bridge projects.

The awards come from the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP) that was created in the state’s 2016 Transportation Innovation Act.

“Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has worked with our partners to develop and implement programs that encourage innovation and improve the overall transportation system,” said NDOT Director John Selmer through his office. “We all understand bridges have a vital function in providing for safe and reliable travel. This program along with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that role and the resources required to sustain the state’s bridges. The CBMP provides funding to Nebraska counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges.”

The CBMP funds 55 percent of the cost of eligible bridge projects (up to $200,000) with counties picking up the rest.

One of the awarded projects in this county was the removal of a small bridge on a county highway across a stream southwest of Murray, according to Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

“It’s already done,” he said Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting. “It was only a few thousand dollars.”

The other project awarded state funding involves replacing the bridge over Weeping Water Creek on the proposed Scenic Drive reconstruction project.

Total cost on that proposed project is $1.5 million with the state’s award being the maximum $200,000 amount, Thorne said.

“That’s $200,000 we don’t have to come up with,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.