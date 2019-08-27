PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing next Tuesday on the proposed fiscal year 2020 county operating budget that may possibly lower the tax rate for property owners by 1 percent.
The total proposed budget is $40,074,477 with the general operating fund and the roads department taking up the majority of that.
The proposed amount going into the general fund is $23,041,674, while $9,332,469 is slated for roads.
The proposed budget is for the 2020 fiscal year that started this past July and runs through next June 30.
According to the budget, the county’s valuation increased to $3,657,073,738 from $3,580,123,104 last year, a 2-percent increase. The proposed tax rate is 0.367848 per hundred dollars of valuation, compared to 0.372490 this year, a 1-percent decrease.
The budget calls for property taxes in the total amount of $13,452,457, a 1-percent increase.
“I hope the taxpayers are pleased that the tax rate didn’t go up,” said Janet McCartney, who has been on the board for nine years. “This is the first time I can remember since I’ve been on the board that we were able to lower it. It either stayed the same or went up slightly.”
The public hearing is set to take place at 8:15 a.m. in the Commissioners Room in the county courthouse.