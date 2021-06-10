County business leaders gather for awards meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County business leaders celebrated several economic success stories Wednesday afternoon during a stakeholder meeting in Plattsmouth.

Members of the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council (CCNEDC) gathered at the new Vireo Resources building for the event. CCNEDC members held their annual meeting in a virtual manner in February, but progress with the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to hold in-person activities at the facility this week.

CCNEDC Executive Director Jennifer Serkiz told the audience Cass County had seen many business highlights during the previous 12 months. The county had $16.5 million in capital investment during the 2020 calendar year. She said the local area is on track for similar numbers in 2021.

“We’ve had so many accomplishments this past year,” Serkiz said. “Cheers to economic development in Cass County.”

CCNEDC members gained their first look inside the new Vireo Resources building located off Wiles Road on Vireo Parkway. Vireo representatives Mark Faulkner, Kevin Kerr and Pat Reiff gave remarks about the facility during the afternoon. Faulkner is the founder and president of the company, Kerry is the supply chain manager and Reiff is the business manager.