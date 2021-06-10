County business leaders gather for awards meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County business leaders celebrated several economic success stories Wednesday afternoon during a stakeholder meeting in Plattsmouth.
Members of the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council (CCNEDC) gathered at the new Vireo Resources building for the event. CCNEDC members held their annual meeting in a virtual manner in February, but progress with the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to hold in-person activities at the facility this week.
CCNEDC Executive Director Jennifer Serkiz told the audience Cass County had seen many business highlights during the previous 12 months. The county had $16.5 million in capital investment during the 2020 calendar year. She said the local area is on track for similar numbers in 2021.
“We’ve had so many accomplishments this past year,” Serkiz said. “Cheers to economic development in Cass County.”
CCNEDC members gained their first look inside the new Vireo Resources building located off Wiles Road on Vireo Parkway. Vireo representatives Mark Faulkner, Kevin Kerr and Pat Reiff gave remarks about the facility during the afternoon. Faulkner is the founder and president of the company, Kerry is the supply chain manager and Reiff is the business manager.
Faulkner said he has been thrilled with the expansion of Vireo in Plattsmouth over the past several years. He said growing demand for the company’s health and wellness products would translate into increased employment and business opportunities. The company is planning to invest $30 million to $50 million in the campus and community over the next five years.
“It’s a thrill to be here,” Faulkner said. “It’s been great to see the enthusiasm from everyone we’ve met here in Plattsmouth.”
Faulkner said a large amount of growth would happen in the next 12 months. Wal-Mart representatives told him last Friday that the retailer would begin stocking Vireo products. This additional income will allow the business to begin hiring more people.
“One year from now this is going to be a very busy, bustling place,” Faulkner said.
Kerr provided details about the company’s goals for the new three-story facility. The building will contain three reactors that will each hold 2,000 gallons of material for a creatine-based product. Employees will pump ethanol into the reactors to begin the process of transforming a slurry into a powdery product.
Kerr said the company would be able to create 4.5 metric tons of creatine material each week and 250 metric tons each year. Vireo leaders have a goal of eventually placing three additional reactors at the plant to double those outputs in the future.
Serkiz joined CCNEDC Board Chair Jane McDaniel and Vice-Chair Julie Schmale for the awards ceremony. The council presented the 2021 Small Business Recognition Award to The Market in Louisville. Owners Lindy and D.J. Schmidt accepted the award at the meeting.
The Market opened in December 2019 as a full-service grocery store. It provides general items, produce, dairy, frozen foods, meats and canned goods. Schmale told the audience The Market has played a key role in the community over the past 18 months.
CCNEDC officials presented the 2021 Large Business Recognition Award to Vireo Resources. The council noted the company had provided many jobs to Cass County residents and would continue to do so in the coming years.
CCNEDC officials presented the 2021 Friend in Economic Development Award to Plattsmouth City Administrator Erv Portis. Serkiz and McDaniel said Portis had developed many positive relationships with businesses across the region. They said his ties to state and federal officials had also produced benefits for many Cass County communities.
“I so admire how he is concerned about everyone,” McDaniel said. “He truly is a friend of the entire Cass County area.”