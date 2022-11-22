County Commissioner Henry to leave

PLATTSMOUTH – Dan Henry, a member of the Cass County Board of Commissioners for 10 years, and currently its chairman, is leaving.

Henry said there are other commitments he needs to attend to.

“I hate to go, but it’s time,” he said prior to Tuesday’s board meeting.

He and his wife will be moving to a home they own in Texas, Henry said.

“We’ll maintain our home in Louisville, but the majority of our time will be spent in Texas,” he said.

Henry sent a letter of his resignation to the other four board members, all of whom at the meeting approved with regret his departure.

“There are other commitments I have to take care of,” he told the other board members.

Henry did say whenever possible he would be willing to donate his time and efforts on county issues.

Henry won election to the board in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. His current term has two years remaining.

His last day as a board member will be this Dec. 31.

In other business, the board approved interment costs of skeletal remains found in a southern Cass County house two years ago.

According to information at the meeting, the discovery of the remains occurred in May of 2020 when the new owners of that house were moving in. The remains were found in a coffee can and authorities were notified.

The remains were sent to a lab at a Colorado university, where it was determined the remains were human. The remains were sent to other labs for more information, but the ancestry remained unknown.

The remains were, however, very old, it was mentioned at the meeting.

Area Native American tribes declined to take the remains since it could not be determined that the individual had been a member of their tribes.

The board agreed to pay $625 for the cost of the interment, probably at the Avoca Cemetery, the closest to where the remains were found.