County commissioners gain information at meeting

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Cass County Board of Commissioners discussed issues ranging from rock prices to the county attorney position at their meeting Tuesday morning.

Rock Prices

Cass County will be paying higher prices for rock that is used for roads beginning in 2023.

Cass County Highway Superintendent Lenny Thorne spoke about the price increases at Tuesday morning’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting. He told commissioners that he received a letter this past Thursday stating that the price of rock would increase to $18.45 per ton beginning Jan. 1. The current price is $16.50 per ton.

The letter also said there would be an additional price increase to $19.25 per ton beginning July 1, 2023.

“We’re going to haul like mad over the next couple of months to get the rock at the lower price,” Thorne told commissioners. “We’ve never seen it this high. It’s going to be a major cost factor.”

Thorne said the county roads department currently has approximately 4,000 tons of rock in stock. Employees use the rock to maintain many roads in all sections of Cass County.

Turn Lane

Thorne also provided a brief update on a project that will happen next year on Webster Boulevard.

Kerns Excavating Company will build a righthand turn lane on Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue north of Plattsmouth. The project will cost $216,403.15. Thorne said construction work is scheduled to run from April 15-Sept. 1, 2023.

There are many trucks that use the road every day. Having a righthand turn lane would allow them to safely slow down before turning without causing car traffic behind them to also slow down.

County Attorney

Cass County Board of Commissioners accepted a resignation letter from Cass County Attorney Colin Palm on Tuesday morning.

The board accepted Palm’s resignation on a 4-0 vote. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Palm to become a judge in the County Court of the Second Judicial District. The district covers Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties.

Board members praised Palm for the work he has done in Cass County over the past two decades. He has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000 and has been county attorney since 2018.

“You’re very worthy of the judgeship,” District 4 Commissioner Dan Henry told Palm.

Board members then appointed Chris Perrone to serve as county attorney for the remainder of Palm’s current four-year term. Palm’s term as county attorney was set to expire Jan. 1. He was running for re-election as county attorney before being appointed to the judgeship.

Perrone was serving as a deputy county attorney before being appointed to the county attorney position on Tuesday. He joined the Cass County Attorney’s Office earlier this year. Richard Fedde, Sarah Sutter and Michael Johnson are also deputy county attorneys at the Cass County Courthouse.