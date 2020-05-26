County courthouse closed for public access this week, appointments only starting Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth is now closed for public access through the end of this week as approved by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

All courthouse business must be done by phone, mail, email or online during this period, the board said.

And, beginning next Monday, June 1, public access into the courthouse will be by appointment only.

County residents should only make an appointment for services that cannot be completed using the county drop box, e-mail, telephone or online services.

Residents should call or email county offices for assistance. If business must be conducted in-person, residents should make an appointment with the appropriate county office. Appointments will be staggered so as to limit the number of people in the courthouse at one time.

District, county and juvenile courts are a function of state government and will remain open to public access unless closure is authorized by the State of Nebraska.

Those with appointments for access into the courthouse must wear a mask upon entering, though the county does have a supply of masks for those without one. Employees must wear a mask when interacting with the public, the board said.