County COVID deaths climb to 40, but active cases decline

PAPILLION – Two more deaths tied to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cass County, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The two deaths, confirmed on Tuesday, raise the total county deaths to 40.

On the bright side, the number of active cases continues to drop.

As of Tuesday, only 131 COVID cases were reported in the county, a drop from 272 cases last week and 635 cases just three weeks ago.

That decrease hasn’t gone unnoticed by area officials, including Chad Korte, who attended Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“They (cases) are coming down, finally,” said Korte, chief deputy director for Cass County Emergency Management.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert added, “From what I understand, it’s on a downward trend. Hopefully, it will continue that way.”

Since the pandemic began, 5,922 cases have been confirmed in the county, according to the health department.

As of Tuesday, 60.4 percent of the county’s eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Despite the decline in cases, Lambert still urges residents to continue using “proper precaution,” such as wearing masks and social distancing.

“I don’t think it is over, yet,” he said.

The health department has announced it is now offering in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for residents who are homebound due to an injury, disability or medical condition that makes it difficult to leave the home as it would require a considerable and taxing effort to access vaccines outside the home. Those for whom this may apply should call 402-339-4334 to request this service, the department said.

The department also started last week sending reminders to residents who are eligible and overdue for boosters and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This information was gathered from the Nebraska State Immunization Information System, the statewide database for immunization records, the department said. Residents can opt-out of future reminders, the department said.

“If you are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and think you received the message in error, you can submit your vaccine details in this secure portal, and SCHD will work to update your record in the state database,” department officials said.

The secure portal can be found at: https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eDJx3oWfg0lxRY2

