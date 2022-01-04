County COVID news good. Will it last?

PAPILLION – Unlike other places, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County has gone down over the past two weeks.

But, could there be a turn upwards following holiday gatherings?

That’s a concern expressed by Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

As of Tuesday, there were 157 reported COVID cases in the county, nearly 20 fewer cases than two weeks ago, according to statistics by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

There remain 23 COVID-related deaths, a figure that has not increased in many weeks.

Altogether, there have been 4,407 confirmed positive cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

Nevertheless, Lambert expressed concern about the near future.

“I would expect in the next few days a spike from holiday gatherings,” he said on Tuesday.

“I hope not, but I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Lambert continued to urge vaccinations and booster shots to those who haven’t done so already.

As of Tuesday, 14,859 county residents are fully vaccinated, which is 56.6 percent of the population.

