County Election Office won't reopen until May 14
  • Updated
The Cass County Election Office, 201 Main St. in Plattsmouth, will not reopen for public business until Thursday, May 14.

This is unlike the county courthouse that is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11.

The election office also reminds those whose normal polling place is at Woodbridge Assisted Living Facility that on Primary Day, May 12, the polling place will be across the street at the Plattsmouth High School administration building.

