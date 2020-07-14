County experiencing dry conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s hot outside and the weekend forecast doesn’t call for any relief.

In fact, Saturday may be the hottest day of the summer so far with a high in the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb.

And, that’s just the temperature.

“The heat index will be an issue,” said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen. “It will feel like 105 degrees on Saturday afternoon.”

Friday and Sunday should be slightly cooler, but those temps are still likely to reach the lower 90s, Nicolaisen said.

And, while this area is not officially in a drought, it is nevertheless “just plain dry,” he added.

“The forecast looks hot and dry and drought areas could be growing in the next couple of weeks," Nicolaisen said.

This area’s warmest period so far, he said, occurred during the first two weeks of June. It was slightly cooler after that, but still ended up being the seventh-warmest June on record around here, according to Nicolaisen.

Nationwide, it was the third-warmest June on record, he said.