County experiencing dry conditions

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s hot outside and the weekend forecast doesn’t call for any relief.
In fact, Saturday may be the hottest day of the summer so far with a high in the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb.
And, that’s just the temperature.
“The heat index will be an issue,” said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen. “It will feel like 105 degrees on Saturday afternoon.”
Friday and Sunday should be slightly cooler, but those temps are still likely to reach the lower 90s, Nicolaisen said.
And, while this area is not officially in a drought, it is nevertheless “just plain dry,” he added.
“The forecast looks hot and dry and drought areas could be growing in the next couple of weeks," Nicolaisen said.
This area’s warmest period so far, he said, occurred during the first two weeks of June. It was slightly cooler after that, but still ended up being the seventh-warmest June on record around here, according to Nicolaisen.
Nationwide, it was the third-warmest June on record, he said.
So far in July, the average high temperature has been just a half-degree warmer than normal, he added.
What’s missing, however, has been rain, he said. So far this month, this area has only received 30 percent of normal rainfall, Nicolaisen said.
There hasn’t been much relief after the sun sets, either, he added.
“Nights don’t cool down like they used to. The average evening temperature in June was 67 degrees and that’s six degrees warmer than normal for that period.”
The forecast for early next week calls for highs in the upper 80s, but still dry, Nicolaisen said.
It’s been getting warmer over the last decade, he added.
“It’s still not as hot as the 1930s, but in the last 10 years, it has been the hottest outside of that period.”
