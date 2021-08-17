County fair visitors enjoy events at night

WEEPING WATER – Thousands of people took advantage of a full variety of entertainment options during one of the busiest nights of the Cass County Fair.
People filled the fairgrounds Friday night for a series of evening attractions. These included a pedal pulling contest, figure-eight car races, barrel horse races and a dueling pianos show.
One of the first events was the annual Cass County Fair pedal pulling contest. People packed a set of bleachers east of the Expo Center to watch activities.
Children hopped on a miniature tractor that had a steering wheel and two pedals. They tried to pedal as far as they could while pulling a sled with a weight on it. Multiple children were able to qualify for the Nebraska State Fair with their distances.
Miss Cass County Queen Jamison Twomey handed participation ribbons to every student who signed up for the event. The crowd also applauded for each child as they hopped off the tractor.
Many other people surrounded the horse arena to watch the annual barrel horse racing contest. The Nebraska chapter of the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) sponsored the event. Dozens of students and adults took part during the evening.
Union resident Kris Harms is director of Nebraska NBHA District 9, which includes Cass County. She said many students wore bright smiles as they sat on their horses for the races.
“It’s always fun to have the 4-H kids participate,” Harms said. “For a lot of them it’s a one-time annual event.”
In addition to the main races, event organizers also hosted a Pee Wee Division at the beginning of the show. Adult supervisors walked alongside horse riders as young as five years old around the triangle-shaped course. One girl even rode a small pony on the route, which led to many smiles from people watching in the stands.
“I know my grandkids Harper and Miles loved doing the Pee Wees,” Harms said. “They couldn’t stop talking about how they ran the barrels too!”
Hundreds of spectators went to the pull track on the fairgrounds to watch figure-eight car races. Bleachers on both sides of the track were filled with people, and lines were long for food vendors parked near the facility.
The Cass County Fair was the final stop on this year’s racing schedule in Nebraska. Drivers have also participated in figure-eight car events at fairs in Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Polk, Saunders, Lancaster, York and Seward counties.
One of the last activities of the night was a dueling pianos show at the Open Air Auditorium. Fun Pianos Show owner Sam Ferguson and a fellow pianist entertained people for several hours with their musical skills.
Fair organizers moved auditorium benches in a circle to allow people to watch the two piano players, who were stationed in the middle of the building with lights and microphones. They also put up an orange fence around land near the auditorium to provide space for a beer garden.