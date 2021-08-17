County fair visitors enjoy events at night

“It’s always fun to have the 4-H kids participate,” Harms said. “For a lot of them it’s a one-time annual event.”

In addition to the main races, event organizers also hosted a Pee Wee Division at the beginning of the show. Adult supervisors walked alongside horse riders as young as five years old around the triangle-shaped course. One girl even rode a small pony on the route, which led to many smiles from people watching in the stands.

“I know my grandkids Harper and Miles loved doing the Pee Wees,” Harms said. “They couldn’t stop talking about how they ran the barrels too!”

Hundreds of spectators went to the pull track on the fairgrounds to watch figure-eight car races. Bleachers on both sides of the track were filled with people, and lines were long for food vendors parked near the facility.

The Cass County Fair was the final stop on this year’s racing schedule in Nebraska. Drivers have also participated in figure-eight car events at fairs in Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Polk, Saunders, Lancaster, York and Seward counties.

One of the last activities of the night was a dueling pianos show at the Open Air Auditorium. Fun Pianos Show owner Sam Ferguson and a fellow pianist entertained people for several hours with their musical skills.