PLATTSMOUTH – As Vice President Mike Pence toured eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday surveying flood-ravaged areas, Cass County has filed a disaster declaration of more than $11 million in an effort to seek federal assistance from this historic event.
And, that amount will probably go higher, according to Sandy Weyers, the county’s emergency management director.
“That’s low,” she told the county’s Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.
She added that this year’s flood is “far worse” than the one she and the area experienced in the summer of 2011.
The request seeks federal and state funding for damaged roads, infrastructure and businesses in the county, excluding the City of Plattsmouth that filed its own declaration, Weyers said.
Many areas have issues, she told the board, including a “huge problem” with the levee at Lake Wa-Con-Da.
Two roads, River Road and Beach Road, were still under water as of Tuesday, according to Lenny Thorne, county highway superintendent.
Overall, however, most county roads and bridges were spared the wrath of this flood, he said.
“The roads are good and there’s no bridge damage,” Thorne said. “Damage wise, we’re in great shape.”
Unfortunately, his budget is a little thin based on the money spent on keeping roads and bridges passable this past winter.
Between Nov. 15 of last year and March 8 this year, $66,000 was spent on employee overtime.
“That’s a lot,” Thorne said.
Approximately $150,000 was spent on fuel and $45,000 was spent on equipment repairs, he told the board.