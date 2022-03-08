County GOP to hold convention on March 17

WEEPING WATER - The Cass County Republican Party will hold its 2022 County Convention on Thursday, March 17, at the Cass County Extension Office, 8400 144th St., at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds are located approximately three miles north of Weeping Water.

The convention starts at 7:30 p.m. and all Republicans are encouraged to attend, said Tracy Zeorian, county party chair.

“I would like to encourage everybody to attend and be part of the process of county government,” Zeorian said.

A county convention serves many functions for the party, according to Zeorian. At the upcoming event, delegate selections and their alternates will be chosen to represent Cass County at the Nebraska GOP State Convention. Elections for the county committeeman and committeewoman will be held after delegates and alternates have been voted on.

A platform of where county Republicans stand on issues to be sent on to the state convention may be crafted, according to Zeorian.

Nebraska gubernatorial candidates Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen and Theresa Thibodeau will attend to explain more about their campaigns. State Sen. Robert Clements will provide a legislative update, Zeorian said.

“We consider it not only an honor and a privilege to be involved in the workings and influence of our government, but a responsibility,” Zeorian said. “This generation and the next deserve not only our voice but our leadership in action. It’s time to get involved.”

