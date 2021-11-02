County GOP to host governor debate on Nov. 13

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County GOP will host a Republican gubernatorial town hall debate on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds, just north of Weeping Water.

The public is invited to attend.

Three of the five declared Republican gubernatorial candidates – Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom and Breland Ridenour – are confirmed participants.

Candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster are unable to attend.

Potential candidate Theresa Thibodeau said if she decides to declare her candidacy before the debate, she will participate in the event.

“This event is for the people of Nebraska to have the opportunity to meet the candidates and have a real conversation with them,” said Tracy Zeorian, chairman of the Cass County GOP. “Nebraska and our country are at a crossroads and we need a strong leader who is ready and willing to tackle the big issues head-on.”

The admission-free event will also be streamed live on www.cass4gop.com.

The 2022 Nebraska gubernatorial primary election, which will decide the Republican Party candidate, will take place on May 10, 2022.

The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.