County groups to hold Veterans Day events

PLATTSMOUTH – Numerous events to honor area veterans will take place on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Veterans, their spouses and those who want to honor all veterans can celebrate their service to this county at Plattsmouth High School, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

A Veterans Day program will be held at Louisville High School, beginning at 8:15 a.m. in the gym.

A similar program will be held at the Weeping Water High School Activities Center at 9 a.m.

Conestoga High School will host a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. in the gym.

A Veterans Day program will also be held at Elmwood-Murdock High School, starting at 10 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Colonel Kevin Hynes of the Nebraska Air National Guard and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will be performances by various student groups, such as choirs and concert bands. A special presentation by Don Klaumann and the Gretna American Legion Riders on folding of the flag will also be held.

Lunch for veterans and their spouses will be served after the ceremony. To make lunch reservations, call 402-867-2341.

As in the past, the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store will be serving free breakfast on Nov. 11 to veterans.

Plattsmouth area veterans will hold an evening ceremony at the War Memorial Wall on the grounds of the Cass County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Pastor Jim Spanjers of Hosanna Lutheran Church will be the guest speaker.

