PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you, veterans.
Numerous events will take place over the next few days, especially on Monday, Veterans Day, to show appreciation for area veterans and their service to America.
Area schools in particular have set aside some time from their busy schedules to offer their thanks.
Here is a listing of activities at these schools:
Friday, Nov. 9:
Conestoga Junior/Senior High School – Everyone is invited to the school’s ceremony beginning at 8:45 a.m.
Besides patriotic music, speeches will include the meaning behind the folding of the American flag, as well as the meaning of “Taps.”
Guest speaker will be Officer Dawn Jonas.
The show will begin with the Presentation of Colors, followed by the "Star Spangled Banner," performed by the seventh through 12th grade band, which will also perform “To Gallant Heroes,” a short time later.
Proclamation of Veterans Day will be made by Kelsi Weilage.
Also on the program, the fourth through sixth grade choir will perform "We the People,” plus there will be musical salutes to all branches of the armed forces.
Following the show, veterans are invited to the commons for cake and coffee.
Monday, Nov. 11:
Plattsmouth High School - Veterans, their spouses and all those who want to honor America’s veterans are invited to the school’s ceremony beginning at 9:35 a.m.
Among the activities will be the recognition of current students committed to the military, as well as recognizing the various military branches with veterans asked to stand when their branch is announced.
Military recruiters will also be recognized.
There will be speakers, as well as the announcement of the Blue Devil Patriot Award winner.
“The Old Krusty Minstrels,” led by Plattsmouth singer/songwriter Terry Little, will perform. The high school band will also play patriotic music. The program should conclude around 10:25 a.m.
Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools - The staff and students would like to invite all local veterans to attend their annual “Veterans Day” programs. There will be programs at both school buildings on Monday.
The Junior/Senior High School program will begin at 10 a.m. in the new gym in Murdock. The Elementary School program will start at 1 p.m. in the Elmwood gym. Lunch for veterans and their spouses will be served at 11:30 at the Murdock site and at 12:15 at the Elmwood site.
Local veterans, their spouses and the public are invited to attend either one or both programs.
The guest speaker will be Senior Airman Patrick Hynes. There will be performances by various student groups, such as the choirs and concert bands. There will also be a special presentation at the Murdock site by the Oxbow Quilters, a local quilt group, who will be awarding Quilts of Valor to local veterans who were touched by war.
Please register at each site for lunch by calling the Murdock site (402-867-2341) or the Elmwood site (402-994-2125).
Weeping Water Public Schools – Ceremonies on Monday will take place in the high school multi-purpose room. Coffee and donuts will be served at 9:30 a.m. with the show beginning at 10.
Members of the American Legion Post 237 will present the colors with veteran Megan Kallina the guest speaker. Kallina was formerly with the U.S. Air Force Intelligence Division.
Various musical pieces will be performed by the school choir and band.
Louisville Public Schools – The public is invited to attend Louisville’s Veterans Day show on Monday, beginning at 8:15 a.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Featured speaker will be Sgt. David Mueller, Nebraska National Guard.
Other events honoring veterans and veterans organizations this weekend:
Friday, Nov. 8:
Plattsmouth - VFW Post 2543 is hosting three “heavy metal” bands on its All Gave Some, Some Gave All benefit at its downtown headquarters.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8. Admission is $5 at the door and all proceeds go to that post.
Sunday, Nov. 10:
Elmwood – The Elmwood American Legion Post 247 is hosting Pancakes and More at the Elmwood Fire Hall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds benefitting the post.
Monday, Nov. 11:
Plattsmouth – The Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Store is providing free breakfast to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.