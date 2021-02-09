County had "impressive year" in economic growth

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County is going green – as in dollars coming in.

Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Cass County recorded $16.5 million in capital investment in 2020, according to the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council.

“I feel it was an impressive year,” said Jennifer Serkiz, the council’s executive director.

The CCNEDC recently held its annual meeting, this time in a virtual manner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centerpiece for that capital investment was the major expansion project, now underway, at Vireo Resources, L.L.C. in Plattsmouth.

The company manufactures drugs to fight cancer and other illnesses, plus household items.

The expansion was the result of a “ton of teamwork” from community partners and stakeholders, according to Amanda Heistand, CCNEDC project manager.

“The City of Plattsmouth had a lot to do with it,” she said.

Indeed, city officials have had a fine working relationship with Vireo for more than a decade, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“This is a major investment for that company,” he said.