County had "impressive year" in economic growth

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County is going green – as in dollars coming in.
Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Cass County recorded $16.5 million in capital investment in 2020, according to the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council.
“I feel it was an impressive year,” said Jennifer Serkiz, the council’s executive director.
The CCNEDC recently held its annual meeting, this time in a virtual manner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The centerpiece for that capital investment was the major expansion project, now underway, at Vireo Resources, L.L.C. in Plattsmouth.
The company manufactures drugs to fight cancer and other illnesses, plus household items.
The expansion was the result of a “ton of teamwork” from community partners and stakeholders, according to Amanda Heistand, CCNEDC project manager.
“The City of Plattsmouth had a lot to do with it,” she said.
Indeed, city officials have had a fine working relationship with Vireo for more than a decade, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“This is a major investment for that company,” he said.
The Vireo project is expected to add more than $20 million to the regional economy - and nearly 300 jobs - over the next three to five years, according to the CCNEDC.
“For the growth of the community, this is important,” Lambert said.
The organization this past year also conducted 35 business retention and expansion meetings, more than 20 project and site development meetings and 80-plus business and community interactions.
Also at the meeting, a review was held of activities the last two years with some impressive statistics shown.
Concerning jobs and projects landed in 2019-20, there were 10 new jobs in food and beverage stores, eight jobs in poultry and egg production, eight jobs in health practitioners and 250 jobs in pharmaceutical preparation manufacturing (Vireo project).
What’s more, these jobs are supporting 265 additional workers in the community, such as those in restaurants, retail, warehousing/storage and real estate.
When fully operational, the economic activity generated by these projects and their jobs will add $413.4 million to the local economy each year, according to the CCNEDC.
“We are innovative. We work together,” Serkiz said. “So many thanks are due to a great number of individuals for this type of momentum.”