County has new emergency alert system

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County has a new “tool” for alerting residents of pending emergencies.

The county recently went to a new alert system called Code Red, now used by the state of Nebraska and numerous counties, according to the Cass County Emergency Management office.

“We just switched over a month ago,” said Chad Korte, chief deputy director for Cass County Emergency Management. “It’s a great tool to have when there is an emergency.”

Code Red is a type of software that enables local safety personnel, like the county’s EMS department, to quickly notify residents by texts, e-mails or a ping on their cell phones of pending emergencies, such as floods or tornadoes, according to Forte.

He said this would reduce the need and the time of going door-to-door to warn residents of these emergencies, though going door-to-door would still be used if warranted.

County residents can now register to be a part of this system that includes the choice of what types of alerts they want to receive.

To register, go to https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3532026733

