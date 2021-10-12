County has salt ready for winter

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Roads Department is ready for winter as far as having enough salt, its superintendent said on Tuesday.

“I filled up with salt in early spring,” said Lenny Thorne. “We’re good to go.”

He has 4,000 tons of salt ready, he said.

While having enough salt won’t be a problem, continued heavy detour traffic on county roads from a major reconstruction project could be a concern come winter, Thorne said.

About 2,000 vehicles continue each day using Waverly Road and 12th Street to get in and out of Murray, he said.

They are using these county roads as a quicker route because of continued work repairing a washed out section of the main road from U.S. Highway 75 into Murray.

“No problems, yet, but come winter that’s my main concern,” he said.

Thorne said he has been told by a state roads official that the Murray project, including the construction of a new viaduct over railroad tracks, would be ready by winter.

Thorne attended Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting where the members approved a bid by a Schuyler firm for replacing a bridge with culverts on 27th Avenue south of Murray.

The board approved the bid of $79,662 by Midwest Service and Sales for the work that is expected to start late next summer and take a month or so to complete, according to Thorne.

It’s part of a continued plan of replacing low-tonnage bridges with more sturdy culverts.

“It opens up roads for heavier traffic,” Thorne said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.