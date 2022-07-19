County hears more than 300 property value protests

PLATTSMOUTH – Approximately 330 Cass County property owners took part this year in protest hearings on the most recent assessment of their property values.

That’s an average number per year, said Teresa Salinger, county assessor, whose office places values on each property based largely on sales of similar property in that particular area.

The protest hearings were held the week of July 5 through 8 in the county courthouse.

“Everything went well,” Salinger said of the hearings.

Each hearing went before three people, two from the assessor’s office and a county-hired “referee,” she said.

That referee then made a recommendation from the information on that case to be sent to the county’s Board of Commissioners that will make the final decision.

The board members were scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday (July 21) to make their decisions.

This year, the assessor’s office did raise property values throughout the county to be in compliance with a state statute requiring commercial and residential properties to be within 92 percent to 100 percent of market values. The agriculture range is 69 to 75 percent.

The final assessed value will be reflected on the property owners’ tax statement that will come late this year, Salinger said.

Her office does not set tax rates, she has said.