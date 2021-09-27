County man enters plea in sexual assault case

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident admitted Monday morning that he sexually assaulted a young girl for nearly three years.

Scott D. Black, 43, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to one Class IB felony charge of sexual assault of a child-first degree. Punishment for a Class IB felony can range from 20 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three identical charges against Black in exchange for his plea. The plea bargain did not contain any sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court authorities received a missing person report about Black in February 2020. Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered Black’s whereabouts and learned he had inappropriately touched a young girl under the age of 12.

Sutter said authorities interviewed the child one week later and learned Black had sexually assaulted her. Sutter described multiple incidents that took place between March 1, 2017, and Feb. 2, 2020. Black had been babysitting the victim when he committed the crimes.

The sexual assaults took place at two homes in Murdock. Sutter said the girl told investigators that Black committed the crimes nearly every weekend before he was arrested.