County man enters plea to sexual assault charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man entered a plea Monday morning for sexually touching a young teenage girl on several occasions.

Jeremiah E. Dasovic, 35, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of sexual assault of a child-third degree. The state had originally charged him with a Class IB felony of sexual assault of a child-first degree, but prosecutors agreed to reduce that in exchange for his plea.

Dasovic lived in Plattsmouth when the offenses occurred in 2019. An alleyway separated his home from the home of the teenage victim. She was younger than 16 at the time of all three incidents.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the first incident took place on June 8, 2019. Family friends had invited Dasovic to a party in Plattsmouth on that day. The teenage girl was also present at the party.

Dasovic pinched her arms and thighs before they began wrestling in the yard. Dasovic and the girl then moved to a swing and they placed a blanket over their laps. The girl testified that Dasovic inappropriately touched her in a sexual manner.

A second incident took place on July 4, 2019, at a location in Plattsmouth. Dasovic unbuttoned the teenager’s shorts and began sexually touching her. They then kissed while the touching was taking place.

A third incident happened after July 4 at a party in Beaver Lake. A witness saw Dasovic rubbing the thighs of the girl.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned about the incidents and met with Dasovic at his Plattsmouth home. He said he was moving from Plattsmouth to Murray. He also said he and his neighbors were no longer friends.

Fedde told the court he had consulted with the victim’s family about the case. He said the victim and her father had authorized the plea deal with prosecutors.

Dasovic remains free on bond. He will take part in a sentencing hearing Jan. 31.

