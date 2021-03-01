County man enters pleas to six felonies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man who fired a handgun at multiple sheriff’s deputies last year entered pleas to six felony charges Monday morning.

Paul Warner, 38, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to six charges that stemmed from an incident at a house northeast of Cedar Creek on Jan. 22, 2020.

Warner entered pleas to a Class IC felony charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two identical Class II felony charges of attempted first-degree assault on an officer. He also pled no contest to a Class IIA felony of second degree assault and Class IIIA felonies of terroristic threats and child abuse.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court the state would dismiss the remaining 23 charges in the original 29-count information. The plea agreement calls for Warner to serve a total of 18-32 years in state prison on the six charges.

Palm told the court Warner had been with a friend in a garage at his home in rural Cedar Creek when he began acting strangely. He pulled out a knife and poked it at his friend. He then found a rifle and grabbed a female victim by the throat and pushed her to the ground. He proceeded to grab a minor child by the throat and squeeze hard enough to make it difficult for the child to breathe.