County man enters pleas to six felonies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man who fired a handgun at multiple sheriff’s deputies last year entered pleas to six felony charges Monday morning.
Paul Warner, 38, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to six charges that stemmed from an incident at a house northeast of Cedar Creek on Jan. 22, 2020.
Warner entered pleas to a Class IC felony charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two identical Class II felony charges of attempted first-degree assault on an officer. He also pled no contest to a Class IIA felony of second degree assault and Class IIIA felonies of terroristic threats and child abuse.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court the state would dismiss the remaining 23 charges in the original 29-count information. The plea agreement calls for Warner to serve a total of 18-32 years in state prison on the six charges.
Palm told the court Warner had been with a friend in a garage at his home in rural Cedar Creek when he began acting strangely. He pulled out a knife and poked it at his friend. He then found a rifle and grabbed a female victim by the throat and pushed her to the ground. He proceeded to grab a minor child by the throat and squeeze hard enough to make it difficult for the child to breathe.
The woman tried to help Warner after he began cutting himself with the knife, but Palm said Warner grabbed a pair of animal antlers and began attacking her with them. He threatened to kill her before getting into his pickup truck. He drove the truck through a closed garage door and left the property for a short time.
Palm said Warner returned to the house before taking off his clothes and running into nearby woods. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the address at 10:25 p.m. after the female victim called about the emergency. They located Warner’s truck in a ditch near the house, but he had abandoned the vehicle and was not inside it.
Palm said four CCSO deputies arrived at the residence and were searching for Warner. They were talking to the female victim at the time when they realized Warner had returned home and had entered through a back door. He made his way to the front door with a handgun.
Deputies and several victims took cover behind patrol cars. Officers told Warner not to fire his weapon, but Palm said Warner ignored the commands and fired two rounds of ammunition at the officers. The gunshots did not wound any deputies but they did strike several patrol cars.
Deputies returned fire in self-defense and wounded Warner by the front door of the property. They provided medical assistance to him after the incident. Rescue crews transported him to an Omaha hospital for his injuries.
Warner spent more than one month in the hospital before he was transported to Cass County Jail in late February 2020. He has remained in jail since then.
Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of June 7. Defense attorney Tom Petersen asked for the later date to provide Warner time to address additional medical issues.