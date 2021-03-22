County man pleads guilty to abuse charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident admitted Monday morning that he had wrapped his arms around the neck of a family member during an argument and made it hard for her to breathe.

Manley resident Scott B. Brown, 49, pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse in Cass County District Court. The state had originally charged him with two felony counts for his role in an incident in Manley. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss one charge and reduce the other one in exchange for his plea.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Brown and a family member began arguing on the evening of Aug. 22. The disagreement concerned a collar on a dog at the home.

Sunde said the female victim reported Brown began yelling so loudly at her that he was spitting in her face. She tried to walk away from the situation, but he became angrier and wrapped his arms around her neck.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the residence at 8:45 p.m. after receiving the emergency dispatch. The victim told the deputy that Brown’s actions had made it hard for her to breathe. There were red marks on her neck from the pressure he had applied to her during the argument.

Brown remains free on bond. He will take part in a sentencing hearing on May 24. The plea agreement calls for the state to recommend probation in the case.

