County man pleads guilty to child abuse

PLATTSMOUTH – A Union man admitted Monday morning that he had verbally abused a minor child for a long period of time in his home.

Cass J. Crook, 41, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse. The prosecution and defense will both recommend a term of probation if Crook does not re-offend before his sentencing hearing.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court the abuse took place between Dec. 2, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2020. He said a minor child had been staying with Crook at points during that time period. He said Crook committed many acts of verbal and physical abuse towards the child.

Sunde said Crook called the child “unspeakable names” on a regular basis. The child told authorities that Crook would yell and scream at least three to four times a week. The incidents included obscenities and non-supportive statements.

“I won’t repeat them here for the factual basis today, but they were very degrading and demeaning things to say,” Sunde said.