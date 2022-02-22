County man pleads guilty to third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A Murray resident admitted Tuesday morning that he had been driving drunk when he led a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a high-speed chase.

Dean A. Cummings, 51, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test-third offense and a Class I misdemeanor of fleeing to avoid arrest.

Cummings also admitted having two valid prior DUI offenses. His first DUI happened in Lancaster County in 2010 and his second offense took place in Kearney County in 2020. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson said Cummings refused to take chemical tests on both occasions.

Johnson told the court that multiple people contacted emergency dispatchers shortly after 9 a.m. April 24. They said a driver in a blue BMW was heading westbound on Highway 34 in an erratic manner.

A CCSO deputy spotted the car drive onto the shoulder of the highway and then turn north on 226th Street. Johnson said the deputy got out of her vehicle after Cummings stopped his car on 226th St. As she began to walk toward his car to speak with him, Cummings accelerated and drove away from the scene.

The deputy initiated a high-speed pursuit that went eastbound on Highway 34. Johnson said the deputy was going 80 miles per hour and the BMW was pulling away. Cummings also passed several other cars in a no-passing zone on the highway.

The pursuit ended when the BMW struck a 2017 Lincoln MRX Reserve. The collision caused the BMW to come to a stop in the south ditch just west of 250th St.

Fire and rescue personnel from Eagle treated and released Cummings at the scene. Johnson said a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .160. The deputy arrested Cummings and took him into custody after the breath test.

Johnson said Cummings refused to take a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail. He was charged with several felonies and bond was set at $250,000, 10 percent. He appeared in court Tuesday free on bond.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Cummings to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation prior to the April 25 sentencing hearing. The plea agreement did not contain any sentencing recommendations other than that all three charges would run at the same time. The state and defense also agreed to a 15-year revocation of his driver’s license.

