County man pleads guilty to three charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man admitted Monday morning that he assaulted a woman and broke property in her home last summer.

John D. Umland, 48, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of domestic assault-third degree and false reporting of a criminal matter. He also pled guilty to a Class III misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief-intentional property damage-less than $500.

Prosecutors had originally charged Umland with five counts. The state agreed to dismiss two felony charges in exchange for guilty pleas on the other three charges.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court that Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a thrift store in Weeping Water on Aug. 6. A female told them Umland had been staying at her home when they began arguing.

The victim said Umland jumped out of a chair and put his hands around her neck. She said she was having trouble breathing because of the pressure he was placing on her. He let go after she grabbed his hair and parts of the body while they were on the floor.

Umland followed the woman as she ran to her bedroom. Johnson said Umland broke a mirror that was on a door of the adjoining bathroom. He then forced the victim onto a bed and began to hold her head down on the mattress. The victim said she was unable to breathe because of his actions.

The woman’s adult daughter heard the assault taking place and ran into the bedroom. She pushed Umland off her mother and allowed her to breathe. Johnson said Umland continued to yell threatening remarks at her. He then took the woman’s phone before she could call authorities.

Johnson said the woman was able to get to a door of the home before Umland could reach her again. She ran to the thrift store and called for help there.

Johnson said deputies saw bruises on the woman’s lower-right ear lobe, middle of her left ear, upper-left arm, lower-right cheek and upper portion of her back. They also saw two scratch marks on the left side of her neck and bruises on the front and back of her neck.

One of the deputies left the thrift store and spotted Umland walking down the street. He recognized Umland from previous encounters and called out his name. Johnson said Umland falsely told the deputy that his first name was Jason. He later told him that his true first name was John.

Umland remains free on bond. He is scheduled to appear at a sentencing hearing on April 3.