County man receives prison sentence for crimes

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on charges of drug possession, false reporting and theft.

Daryn B. Hockabout, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning for sentencing hearings in three cases. He pled guilty last week to a Class II misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief-intentional property damage-$500 to $1,500. He entered pleas earlier in the year to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting.

Hockabout was pulled over on Highway 75 on the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2020, after authorities saw he was driving under suspension. He had methamphetamine with him at the time.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to Hockabout’s former residence in Louisville on May 30, 2021, after learning about a female acquaintance who was there. Hockabout provided a false identity to the deputy, who believed Hockabout was not telling the truth about his name.

The deputy arrested Hockabout and transported him to Cass County Jail to conduct a fingerprint scan. Hockabout admitted he had provided a false name when he arrived at the jail.

Hockabout had been living in the basement of a female victim’s home in Plattsmouth in December 2021. A police officer arrived at the residence and learned Hockabout had caused widespread damage in the home.

Hockabout stole $9,066 worth of items from the house. These included many sets of clothes, jewelry, kitchen items, tools, electronics and cash. Property damage was estimated to be $960.

Authorities arrested Hockabout in Nebraska City on Jan. 10 on warrants from both Cass and Sarpy counties. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail at a May 25 hearing in Otoe County Court.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to sentence Hockabout to two years in state prison on the drug charge and one year on the false reporting charge. He also asked for jail time on the criminal mischief charge.

Fedde said Hockabout’s criminal history included multiple offenses over the past decade. These included thefts in both Nebraska and Iowa, driving under the influence of alcohol, disturbing the peace, shoplifting, third-degree assault, driving under suspension, third-degree assault-domestic violence and failure to appear in court.

“I think his record shows he is not a fit and suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “He simply would not succeed if he was on probation.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to sentence her client to probation. She said Hockabout had not been given an opportunity to be on probation since a case in 2012. She felt probation would provide many treatment services to him.

Judge Michael Smith sentenced Hockabout to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the drug charge. He will spend 12 months on post-release supervision after his prison sentence.

Hockabout will also serve 12 months in prison on the false reporting charge and 45 days in Cass County Jail on the criminal mischief charge. Those will run concurrently with his jail sentence out of Otoe County.

