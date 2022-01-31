County man receives prison sentence for taking guns

PLATTSMOUTH – A rural Plattsmouth man who took guns out of a home while he had a domestic abuse protection order against him will spend time in state prison.

Micah J. Lanham, 48, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in November to a Class ID felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A Class ID felony charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in state prison.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss six additional firearms charges as part of the plea bargain. Lanham was sentenced to six months in jail last week in Cass County Court for violating a domestic abuse protection order.

Authorities served Lanham with a domestic abuse protection order on July 23, 2021. The protection order meant Lanham was not allowed to be on his property on 60th Street in rural Plattsmouth.

The protection order barred Lanham from owning or possessing any weapons. He was also prohibited from owning weapons due to a 1996 felony burglary conviction in Utah.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Lanham visited the 60th Street house once on the evening of July 23 and a second time on the morning of July 24. He attempted to take rifles that had been stored in a safe.

Lanham took three guns and ammunition from spots in the house, but he was unable to find seven other guns that had previously been stored in the safe. Fedde said Lanham’s wife had hidden those weapons because she was afraid he would try to come back to the property.

“She filed the protection order against him, and within a day he went back to the house twice and tried to get these guns,” Fedde said.

Fedde said Lanham should have been aware that owning guns was not permissible. His criminal history included charges of burglary, assault by prisoner, driving under the influence of alcohol, third-degree assault and absconding from parole.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned about the illegal visits and began searching for Lanham. Nebraska State Patrol troopers and members of the NSP Air Wing assisted with the search. They found him at a Cass County home and transported him to jail. He has been in jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent, since his July 26 arrest.

Fedde asked the court to issue a prison sentence of six to ten years. He said Lanham’s previous behavior warranted a stiff punishment.

“I’d ask for more than the mandatory minimum of three years,” Fedde said. “He’s a person who doesn’t seem to care what the law is.”

Defense attorney James Owen said his client was a responsible family man who had been operating a successful business at the time of his arrest. He said Lanham had taken responsibility for his actions.

“He went to his home at a time he knew his family wouldn’t be there,” Owen said. “He was not looking to get into a conflict with them. I believe the mandatory minimum of three years is appropriate in this case.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Lanham to serve five to ten years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with a three-year mandatory minimum. Lanham will receive credit for 189 days he has spent in Cass County Jail.

Smith told Lanham he would have to serve at least four years before he would become eligible for parole.

