County man receives prison sentence in court

PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake man will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for repeatedly driving on a suspended license.

Joseph M. Hofler, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He has been in custody in Cass County Jail since June 28.

Hofler pled guilty to four Class IV felony charges. They included one count of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and three counts of driving while revoked-felony. Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Hofler to four consecutive one-year prison terms with credit for 141 days in jail.

Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss a habitual criminal designation that had been attached to the charges. A habitual criminal designation would have meant a mandatory minimum prison term of ten years.

Hofler was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cass County in November 2006, Sarpy County in September 2013 and Douglas County in September 2018. His driver’s license was suspended for 15 years as part of the Douglas County sentence.

Hofler spent time in state prison after he crashed his car west of Murray in February 2019. He fled into a snowy cornfield after a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene. He led the deputy on a foot chase before being detained. There were several open containers of alcohol in Hofler’s vehicle.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court a CCSO deputy stopped Hofler when he was driving in Weeping Water on May 4. The license plates that were on Hofler’s car did not match the ones registered to that vehicle. The deputy discovered a substance in the car that later tested positive as methamphetamine.

CCSO deputies also stopped Hofler on May 22 and June 28. He was driving on a suspended license both times. He was transported to Cass County Jail after the June offense.

Judge Michael Smith accepted the plea agreement and approved Hofler’s request to go to immediate sentencing. Smith sentenced Hofler to time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He also suspended Hofler’s driver’s license for 15 years. He will be able to apply for an ignition interlock permit after he completes his prison term.